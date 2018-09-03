‘Muthambi wanted to steal at all costs,’ says Williams of ‘torture’ she endured

Government Communications and Information Service (GCIS) acting director-general Phumla Williams wrapped up her testimony on Monday morning at the state capture commission of inquiry and opened up about the difficulties of working with the former communications minister Faith Muthambi.

Muthambi was appointed by then president Jacob Zuma.

Williams became emotional towards the end of her testimony and said Muthambi had in effect “tortured” her.

“I was no longer sleeping. I had nightmares. My facial twitches were back. I had panic attacks. I saw torture going through my body again,” she said of the effect of working with Muthambi, who was implicated in the Gupta Leaks for having shared confidential information with the Gupta family.

“I never thought in this government people can do such things.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned the hearing for the day, and it is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

He told Williams she may have to return for cross-examination by those she had named.

Earlier, Williams had offered damning testimony against Muthambi, saying that alleged treatment at Muthambi’s hands reminded her of being tortured by the apartheid government in Piet Retief when she was captured during the struggle in 1988.

She started the morning by talking about Muthambi’s refusal to approve her acting allowance despite an agreement signed for Williams to act as Cabinet spokesperson, which qualified her for a higher salary bracket. She has acted in the DG role for more than four years, which shocked Zondo.

“So that post has remained vacant for six years? Six years?” he asked, incredulously. It should have been filled within a year, according to official guidelines.

Muthambi had demoted Williams in 2016 from acting director-general back to deputy director-general and forced her to pay back R35,000 of her salary.

Williams said that acting in the position had made it easier for Muthambi to bully her. She accused the former minister of having shown no strategic leadership and appointing people to posts irregularly, particularly to bypass Williams. The minister also removed Williams’ powers to oversee certain positions in the department and made them report directly to Donald Liphoko, the director-general who replaced her.

She accused Muthambi of “cheating the state”.

“Muthambi wanted to steal at all costs” by allegedly taking control of supply chain management and finances in the department.

At one point, Williams became too emotional to continue, and the judge ordered a 10-minute break.

When Williams returned, she discussed why she had considered going on early retirement, but then changed her mind, as it would have let down her country and her children.

“I had to accept that this is not a minister; this is an enemy,” Williams said of Muthambi, who she said had “probably bought Champagne” at the thought that Williams may have been retiring early.