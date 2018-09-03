Coligny accused murderers back in the North West High Court

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34, arrived at court dressed in dark suits. They took their seats and Doorewaard put his head in his hands while Schutte folded his arms.

They are facing charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft, and pointing a firearm.

The state alleges the two killed Matlhomola Mosweu, 16, on April 20, 2017 at a Scotland informal settlement in Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflowers from their employer Pieter Kasten’s field at the Rietvlei farm near the settlement.

The pair claimed they were taking Mosweu, commonly known as Faki, to the police station in Coligny about three kilometres away, after they found him stealing sunflowers in their employer’s field.

They said Mosweu jumped out of the moving van. However, the sole eyewitness of the incident, Bonakele Pakisi, told the court that Mosweu was pushed out of the moving vehicle.

Mosweu’s murder triggered violent mass protests that left a trail of destruction in Coligny. Six houses and three trucks were torched while several shops were looted and damaged.

Mosweu’s mother Agnes Machibidu Mosweu, father Sakkie Dingake, and other family members were in court to follow the trial.

