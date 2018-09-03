 
South Africa 3.9.2018 12:18 pm

Coligny accused murderers back in the North West High Court

ANA
Coligny murder accused Phillip Schutte (left) and Pieter Doorewaard appear in the North West High Court. Picture: ANA

Coligny murder accused Phillip Schutte (left) and Pieter Doorewaard appear in the North West High Court. Picture: ANA

The two men allegedly killed a teenager at a Scotland informal settlement in Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflowers from their employer.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34, arrived at court dressed in dark suits. They took their seats and Doorewaard put his head in his hands while Schutte folded his arms.

They are facing charges of murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft, and pointing a firearm.

The state alleges the two killed Matlhomola Mosweu, 16, on April 20, 2017 at a Scotland informal settlement in Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflowers from their employer Pieter Kasten’s field at the Rietvlei farm near the settlement.

The pair claimed they were taking Mosweu, commonly known as Faki, to the police station in Coligny about three kilometres away, after they found him stealing sunflowers in their employer’s field.

They said Mosweu jumped out of the moving van. However, the sole eyewitness of the incident, Bonakele Pakisi, told the court that Mosweu was pushed out of the moving vehicle.

Mosweu’s murder triggered violent mass protests that left a trail of destruction in Coligny. Six houses and three trucks were torched while several shops were looted and damaged.

Mosweu’s mother Agnes Machibidu Mosweu, father Sakkie Dingake, and other family members were in court to follow the trial.

