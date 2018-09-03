 
South Africa 3.9.2018 11:58 am

Free State police warns community against fake police recruitment

ANA

The police say there is an alleged Warrant Officer Moloi who has been targeting job seekers, promising to give them jobs within the SAPS at a certain cost.

Free State police on Monday warned community members of Bohlokong, Bethlehem, and nearby places to be aware of a job scam by a man pretending to be a police officer.

“It has been reported that the alleged Warrant Officer Moloi has been targeting job seekers, calling and promising to give them jobs within the South African Police Service (SAPS) at a certain cost,” said Captain Zweli Mohobeleli.

“People should take note that there is no one by the name of Warrant Officer Moloi who is a recruitment officer attached to Bethlehem SAPS.”

Mohobeleli said whenever there would be posts available, they would be advertised and filled at no cost to the applicant.

