South Africa 3.9.2018 11:35 am

One killed, 18 injured as taxi rolls in Vanderbijlpark

ANA
Taxi rollover leaves one dead, 18 injured. Picture: supplied by ER24

Several people are found lying around the crash scene by paramedics after they had been ejected from the vehicle.

A 13-year-old girl was killed and 18 others injured on Monday morning after a taxi rolled over on the Frikkie Meyer Road in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, an ER24 paramedic service said.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said when ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene they found the girl sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Several other people were found lying around the scene after they had been ejected from the vehicle.

“Approximately 18 other patients were assessed on the scene. Two patients, a 16-year-old boy as well as another adult man, had both sustained numerous injuries and were in a critical condition and 16 others had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” said Meiring.

The two critically injured patients were provided advanced life support interventions before being airlifted to hospital.

The remaining patients were transported by ambulance to surrounding hospitals for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

