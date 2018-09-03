Burst pipe interrupts water supply in North West

A burst pipe has caused water supply interruptions in Mogwase outside Rustenburg, the Moses Kotane local municipality said on Monday.

Spokesperson Beauty Makganye said the burst occurred at Mogwase Unit 2 and led to disruptions in Mogwase Units 1, 2, 3 and 8.

“A municipal team started working to repair the pipe on Sunday morning (but) was called off on Sunday night as the place was muddy and full of water which made the operation unworkable,” she said.

“Repair work on the badly damaged pipe has resumed and is expected to be completed by Monday evening, and possibly Tuesday morning by the latest.”

The municipality has arranged for tankers to deliver water in affected areas as a temporary relief measure.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.