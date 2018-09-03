NSFAS applications reopen

Applications for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) open on Monday, Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor has announced.

Applicants can apply online.

Applications for student loans had been suspended owing to a massive backlog, which the ministry said has since been cleared. It cost as much as R1.2 billion to clear the backlog.

Once a student has applied to NSFAS, a maximum waiting period before getting a notice of acknowledgment is a week.

Should a student not receive any acknowledgment of their application, they are requested to call NSFAS’s TOLL FREE Call centre, on 08000 NSFAS (67327).

– African News Agency (ANA)