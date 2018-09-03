Mazibuye African Congress to introduce North West leaders in Marikana

Newly formed political party the Mazibuye African Congress will introduce its North West leadership at a press conference in Marikana near Rustenburg on Monday.

The party’s Romeo Matjila said on Sunday new members from various other political parties would also be introduced, and details would be provided about an upcoming rally.

According to the media invitation, another purpose of the conference was “Mazibuye’s radical economic transformation programme (cde Supra Mahumapelo)”.

However, Matjila declined to comment when asked whether the former North West premier was part of the new party.

“No, no, we are busy now [as you are calling] in a meeting where we are discussing the content of tomorrow’s [Monday] briefing and all the credentials, so I am not in a position yet to divulge the content, but we have invited people, we have invited the media to come; there are a few things, sensitive matters, that will be discussed tomorrow,” he said.

The MAC was founded by two former Economic Freedom Fighters members and made headlines when it claimed to be an exclusively black party with a strict anti-white membership policy. Former president Jacob Zuma was linked to the party, but he has denied it.

– African News Agency (ANA)