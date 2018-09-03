Paramedics deliver baby in the back of a bakkkie in Durban

Paramedics have delivered a baby in the back of a bakkie in Durban after they heard a cry for help and rushed to the scene, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Netcare 911 St Augustine’s staff heard sounds of someone calling for help in a Durban parking lot. Upon investigating they found Nontuthzelo Bhengu in the back of a bakkie in severe pain and in the process of delivering her baby, he said.

“While one of the medics, Preshan Harrilal, reassured both the mother and father, medics fetched their medical equipment in preparation for a delivery. After a short period little Sibusisiwe Nkazimulo Bhengu was welcomed into the world to big smiles from Mr and Mrs Bhengu.”

The mother and baby were then transported to the closest emergency department where mother and baby were assessed by a doctor, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)