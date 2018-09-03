 
South Africa 3.9.2018 07:18 am

Coligny ‘sunflower murder’ trial resumes in North West

ANA
Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard. Picture: ANA

The case revolves around whether the alleged thief was thrown or jumped off their moving van.

The trial of two North West farm workers accused of killing a teenage boy over the theft of sunflowers in Coligny resumes in the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Monday.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Phillip Schutte, 34, are accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu near Scotland informal settlement in April 2017.

The State alleges the pair assaulted Mosweu and threw him out of a moving van at Rietvlei farm near Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads from their employer Pieter Karsten’s sunflower plantation.

The two claimed Mosweu jumped from the moving van while they were driving him to the Coligny police station, intending to hand him over to police. Schutte is expected to testify in his defence when the trial resumes. The two are out on R5,000 bail each.

– African News Agency (ANA)

