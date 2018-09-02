23 injured in two separate minibus taxi crashes in Durban

Twenty-three people were injured in two separate crashes involving minibus taxis and one car in Durban on Sunday, paramedics said.

Thirteen people were injured when a minibus taxi and a car collided on Himalayas Road under the M4 southern freeway bridge in Merebank at about 11.30am, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find the two vehicles in the road. Multiple people had been injured and immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist.

“A total of thirteen people had sustained various injuries and once stabilised on the scene all the injured were then transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required,” he said.

At this stage the events leading up to the collision were unknown.

In the second crash, 10 people were injured when a minibus taxi crashed into the back of another taxi on the N3 heading towards Pietermaritzburg before Shongweni on Sunday afternoon, Jamieson said.

“Rescue Care paramedics were called to the scene around 3pm by a passerby who informed them that two taxis had collided in the fast lane.”

“Multiple ambulances were dispatched and once on [the] scene began to treat the injured. A total of 10 people had sustained various injuries ranging from minor to moderate and they were stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.”

The cause of this crash was also not yet known, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)