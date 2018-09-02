 
menu
South Africa 2.9.2018 07:00 pm

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Durban crash

ANA
Photo: Rescue Care

Photo: Rescue Care

At this stage the cause of the crash was unknown.

A motorcyclist in his 30s sustained serious injuries when he crashed into a bakkie at the Lena Ahrens Road and Rhodes Avenue intersection in Glenwood in Durban on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

“Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find that the biker had T-boned a vehicle,” Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise him on the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.

At this stage the cause of the crash was unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Paramedics deliver baby in the back of a bakkkie in Durban 3.9.2018
23 injured in two separate minibus taxi crashes in Durban 2.9.2018
Man dies after suspected heart attack while swimming 2.9.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.