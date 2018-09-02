Motorcyclist seriously injured in Durban crash

A motorcyclist in his 30s sustained serious injuries when he crashed into a bakkie at the Lena Ahrens Road and Rhodes Avenue intersection in Glenwood in Durban on Sunday afternoon, paramedics said.

“Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find that the biker had T-boned a vehicle,” Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise him on the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.

At this stage the cause of the crash was unknown, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

