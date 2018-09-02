Man dies after suspected heart attack while swimming

An elderly man died after suffering a suspected heart attack while swimming in the sea at a beach in Southbroom on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast on Sunday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Port Edward and NSRI Shelly Beach duty crews were activated at 11.13am following a request by police search and rescue, responding to reports of a drowning in progress at Umkobi Beach, Southbroom, NSRI Port Edward station commander John Nicholas said.

NSRI Port Edward and NSRI Shelly Beach rescue swimmers, police and police search and rescue officers, various ambulance services, and lifeguards all responded.

On arrival on the scene, police search and rescue officers recovered a 75-year-old Johannesburg man from the surf and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) efforts were commenced, assisted by a nurse who happened to be at the scene at the time, he said.

CPR efforts were continued by paramedics, but sadly after all resuscitation efforts were exhausted the man was declared dead by paramedics. It was suspected, but not confirmed that the man may have suffered a heart attack while swimming.

Police had opened an inquest docket and were caring for the man’s family. The NSRI conveyed its condolences to the family, Nicholas said.

– African News Agency (ANA)