29 suspects arrested for illegal firearms in Cape Town

Gang violence and shootings in the Steenberg policing precinct in Cape Town were dealt a big blow when various South African Police Service (SAPS) units and metro police arrested a large number of people for possession of illegal firearms in August, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Altogether 29 suspects between the ages of 15 and 49 were arrested for possession of 22 unlicensed firearms, and seven other suspects were arrested for possession of illegal ammunition between August 1 and 29, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“The actions of police members and their partners ensured that these illegal/prohibited firearms and ammunition were removed from the Steenberg community. The operations in the area are set to continue in a bid to ensure the safety of all,” Rwexana said.

Western Cape police management commended the continued efforts of police officers, other law enforcement agencies, and communities in the province to fight gang violence and its manifestations.

All the arrested suspects had already appeared in court on charges related to possession of illegal firearms, ammunition, and prohibited firearms, Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

