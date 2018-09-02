 
South Africa 2.9.2018 01:49 pm

Chief whip reports ANC ‘death threats’ against DA councillor to police

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, second from left, joins the city’s Are Sebetseng (Let’s work) cleaning campaign. Enoch Lehung

Apparently, the ANC man is so against cleaning up the city in ‘ANC wards’, he is willing to do just about anything to keep it dirty.

Death threats allegedly made by an African National Congress Johannesburg city councillor to a Democratic Alliance councillor are unacceptable and have been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS), City of Johannesburg council chief whip Kevin Wax said on Sunday.

“I recently received a complaint regarding a death threat made by an ANC ward councillor to a DA PR councillor working in his ward. On Saturday the 18th of August 2018, the DA PR councillor hosted a series of A Re Sebetseng events in the public parks of Alexandra. The councillor took to the streets and encouraged residents to be part of mayor [Herman] Mashaba’s monthly city-wide cleanup campaign,” he said.

“In the lead-up to this clean-up campaign, the councillor was subject to a death threat from an opposition ANC ward councillor. Though the councillor in question attempted to portray the statement as humorous, his subsequent actions proved far more serious.”

The councillor allegedly wrote to city officials in Region E. In his correspondence, he advised the officials that either the DA councillor should be stopped from undertaking any work in ANC wards or face political action. Although ominous, this warning from the ANC councillor did not stop the DA councillor from exercising his responsibility to the communities, Wax said.

“The matter has been reported to the SAPS, who will take the necessary action. I condemn any such behaviour in the strongest terms and will pursue the matter internally through the ANC councillor’s chief whip. The councillor may also be referred to the ethics committee,” he said.

A Re Sebetseng is a voluntary clean-up campaign initiated by Mashaba. The objective of the campaign is motivating community participation in assuming responsibility for their environment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

