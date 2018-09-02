 
menu
South Africa 2.9.2018 09:05 am

SA robbed of ‘humble patriot, intellectual, legal eagle’, says Sanco on Wiechers’ death

ANA
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 14: SANCO president Mzammeni Richard Mdakane at a conference on December 14, 2014 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Happy Mnguni)

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 14: SANCO president Mzammeni Richard Mdakane at a conference on December 14, 2014 at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Happy Mnguni)

According to reports, Wiechers died in Pretoria on Friday night after he started suffering heart problems in July.

The death of University of South Africa (Unisa) Professor Marinus Wiechers has robbed South Africa of a humble patriot as well as an intellectual and a legal eagle, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said on Sunday.

“We are saddened by the death of Prof Wiechers and wish to convey our condolences to his family, colleagues in the legal fraternity and academia on the loss of a remarkable individual… counted among white South Africans who has made an invaluable contribution towards South Africa’s transition to democracy,” Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said.

When South Africa sought a way-out of the apartheid quagmire, academics and constitutional experts such as Wiechers had “pointed the inevitable path”, because he was among those who had embraced the need for transformation. ”The former vice chancellor at Unisa will be remembered for his courageous leadership,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Disbandment of ANC North West PEC ‘a positive step’, says Sanco 1.9.2018
Sanco condemns attacks on foreign traders in Soweto 31.8.2018
Sanco leaders at loggerheads over ‘support for Zuma’ 22.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.