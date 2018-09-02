SA robbed of ‘humble patriot, intellectual, legal eagle’, says Sanco on Wiechers’ death

The death of University of South Africa (Unisa) Professor Marinus Wiechers has robbed South Africa of a humble patriot as well as an intellectual and a legal eagle, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said on Sunday.

“We are saddened by the death of Prof Wiechers and wish to convey our condolences to his family, colleagues in the legal fraternity and academia on the loss of a remarkable individual… counted among white South Africans who has made an invaluable contribution towards South Africa’s transition to democracy,” Sanco spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said.

When South Africa sought a way-out of the apartheid quagmire, academics and constitutional experts such as Wiechers had “pointed the inevitable path”, because he was among those who had embraced the need for transformation. ”The former vice chancellor at Unisa will be remembered for his courageous leadership,” he said.

