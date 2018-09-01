Three KZN men sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Three men have been convicted of murder this week in two separate cases in Newcastle, and sentenced to life imprisonment and further lengthy sentences for other serious offences, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

Thembinkosi Kubheka, 26, and Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 27, were each sentenced in the Madadeni High Court at Newcastle to three life terms on three counts of murder and a total of 45 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Mduduzi Ndlovu, 35, and Walter Mabaso, 45, were found dead in the Nquthu CBD at 11pm on February 22 this year. Both had been stabbed multiple times and their valuables were missing. Two murder cases were opened at the Nquthu police station for investigation.

At about 6.20am the next morning, the body of Stanley Nkosi, 51, also with multiple stab wounds, was found in Luvisi Road just outside the CBD. A third murder case was opened at the Nquthu police station for investigation, Mbele said.

“A dedicated team of detectives worked tirelessly to solve the cases and they put the pieces together which led to the arrest of the accused. The accused were both charged for murder and robbery. They were kept in custody until their successful prosecution. They were each sentenced to life for each murder and 15 years for each robbery,” Mbele said.

In an unrelated case, Sandile Blessing Kunene, 34, was convicted and sentenced in the Madadeni High Court for the murder and robbery of a “Mr Onke” in March 2017 and robbing him of his vehicle. Kunene was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for robbery, Mbele said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

