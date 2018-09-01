Protest action planned near Lanseria Airport on Monday

Lanseria International Airport issued a statement on Friday, 31 August, stating that the airport’s management and other businesses in the area had received news of planned protest action on Monday, 3 September.

According to the statement, the protest action was planned by members of the Greater Lanseria Community and Business Development Forum, reports Fourways Review.

The statement read: “We have been advised that this planned action is against lack of service delivery, employment opportunities for local communities and SMME empowerment.”

The statement added that the protest action was scheduled to begin at 9am and end at 1pm.

“We are informed that the protesters will be marching from Cosmo City, along Malibongwe Road, through to the airport to hand over memoranda to various businesses in the area, including the airport,” said the statement.

“We would like to advise passengers to allow for delays and longer travelling time to the airport.

“We are in close contact with the various law enforcement agencies to ensure all routes leading to and from the airport remain unaffected.

“We will be giving updates on our social media platforms as the day progresses, and kindly advise all passengers to follow these updates.”

