Six-year-old boy falls to death from building

A six-year-old boy died after falling from the ninth floor of a building in central Johannesburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at 10.40am to reports of a person who had fallen from a height on Pritchard Street in Johannesburg, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene allege that a six-year-old male had fallen out a ninth floor window. The patient was assessed by an emergency care practitioner and found to have no signs of life; the patient was declared deceased on the scene. All necessary authorities were on scene to investigate,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.