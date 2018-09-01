 
South Africa 1.9.2018 02:01 pm

Helicopter airlifts critically injured patient from double minibus taxi crash in Durban

ANA
Picture: Netcare 911

Picture: Netcare 911

Reports from the scene indicated that several people sustained varying degrees of injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

One person was critically injured and several others injured, some seriously, when two minibus taxis crashed in Durban on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at 9.30am to reports of a serious collision on the D995, Izwelisha, in the Adam’s Mission area, Durban south, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

The injured were treated on the scene by advanced life support paramedics and transported to hospital by members of various ambulance services. The Red Cross Air Mercy Services helicopter had been called to the scene to airlift a critically injured patient, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

