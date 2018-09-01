DA’s list of ‘worrying’ comments by SABC’s ‘puzzling choice’ of new political editor

The SABC’s decision to appoint Dumisani Hlophe as its political editor for news and current affairs is “deeply puzzling and worrying”, according to the DA.

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme said in a statement on Saturday that Hlophe was not a practising journalist, while his only experience with broadcasting was as a “political analyst” on the SABC with “commentary” that was, however, “often odd and thumb-sucked”.

“There are many talented practising journalists the SABC could have chosen from, who would have been a far better choice.

“Mr Hlophe does not inspire confidence at all. He is bad news,” said Van Damme.

She said that, based on his Twitter account, “Hlophe appears to be a patriarch with tweets proclaiming men as heads of the family and commenting on photos of half-naked women”.

She said he also seemed to have a special loathing for the DA with tweets such as:

“The irony is: whilst @MYANC is keen to demilitarize and weaken the Left; it always leaves the Right to strengthen itself. It castrated @_cosatu; @SACP1921 and now targets @EFFSouthAfrica nut it has no plan to weaken the right wing agenda led by @Our_DA”

“Where are the DA Headquarters? I am in Cape Town and I want to march there and demand the reintegration of Cape Town into South Africa.”

“Maimane to stand for DA’s parliamentary leader”. Another darkie Zille project. Just where society will see a fake de racialised DA”

“The media dubs criticism of Thuli Madonsela as an “attack on the Public Protector” – interesting indeed. I think she is soft on the DA”

Van Damme said he also seemed to have a dislike for what he referred to as the “liberal media”:

“@pinkykhoabane in the quest to be ANC critic, the media overlapped to be an addition to ANC opposition. Hence, they contain DA journalists”

“The mainstream liberal media is a key player in South Africa’s politics. It is not an independent observer.”

“No Bruce. That’s a mere bourgeoisie spin. Absolute liberal self-serving propaganda. The fact is: this shows a clear collusion between senior politicians in public office and business sector in advancing their mutual interests.”

Van Damme said her party hoped Hlophe would prove such “misgivings about him wrong and fulfil the SABC’s mandate to be impartial, independent and provide a reasonable, balanced opportunity for the public to receive a variety of points of view on matters of public concern, especially during an election year”.

However, she wasn’t holding her breath.

“His appointment is a step backwards for the SABC, and is discouraging given the excellent appointments it has made of late.”