Netcare 911 responded at 5.43am to reports of a collision on the N14 in the direction of Krugersdorp just before the Pinehaven off-ramp, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male, believed to be the driver, sustained fatal injuries in a collision between a light motor vehicle and a heavy motor vehicle. The patient was declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)