It’s ‘advantage Cyril’ now in North West, says analyst

The African National Congress (ANC) took a historical decision to dissolve the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) chaired by former premier Supra Mahumapelo, a political analyst believes.

“It is a very important historical decision for North West as a province and the ANC in the province. I think it is going to have far-reaching implications for Mr Mahumapelo himself and his group, and I believe he is going to find it more and more difficult to influence political or party political processes in the province,” North-West University in Potchefstroom’s Professor Andre Duvenhage said on Friday.

“It is a good decision to the advantage of the [Cyril] Ramaphosa-Job Mokgoro alliance in the province.”

The calls to disband the PEC have been a chorus from ANC members since Mahumapelo resigned as the premier in May. He resigned following a series of violent mass protests sweeping through the platinum-rich province in April.

Zizojika Izinto (things will change) became the anthem for those who were pushing for the ruling party to disband the PEC.

Two weeks ago, as ANC top officials arrived in the province to meet with the party’s provincial structures, members booed the officials in the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A week later, North West provincial chairperson of the Young Communist League (YCL) Jeffrey Lesie told ANC members at the Thuma Mina launch in Rustenburg that the only way for the ANC to win the national election in North West was to disband the Mahumapelo-led PEC. At the same gathering, ANC Youth League members chanted “down Supra down” and joined Lesie’s call for the PEC to be disbanded.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule announced on Friday that the North West provincial committee was disbanded, while an inclusive provincial task team (PTT) was set up and tasked with uniting the ANC and positioning it as an effective leader in society.

The provincial task team was expected to work with all structures of the ANC, including alliance partners, in guiding the provincial government and in building potent electioneering machinery going into 2019, Magashule added.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro was appointed as convener and assumed political leadership of the provincial task team while other members of the task team were expected to be finalised soon.

Mokgoro took over as the premier when Mahumapelo resigned.

It was not the first time the North West PEC has been dissolved. It was disbanded when Mahumapelo was the provincial secretary.

Ordinary people in the streets of Rustenburg have welcomed the decision, saying the ANC finally listened to the people.

“It is a step closer to uniting the organisation; it heralds the end to a parallel structure and roots out greed and gatekeeping,” said Getrude Pea.

For Thabo Maditiwa, disbanding the PEC meant the ANC would be able to tap into the voting base of the United Christian Democratic Party.

“This is a massive step forward in building our movement; we are ready to work for the election now.”

During the Thuma Mina campaign in Rustenburg, the ANCYL called on the ANC to make the work of its volunteers easier but “the only way you can make the work of volunteers to be easy is if you stop corruption,” said provincial spokesperson Tshiamo Tsotetsi at the time.

“The only way to make the work of volunteers easy is if you stop hiring your girlfriends. The only way to make their job easy is if you share the economy with them.”

Tsotetsi said ANC councillors should stop undermining the people who voted for them.

