Ramaphosa goes to China, with numerous ministers in tow

President Cyril Ramaphosa has left for a state visit to China hosted by President Xi Jinping in Beijing, the presidency said on Saturday.

Ramaphosa would “leverage this visit to step up his drive to attract investment into the South African economy to stimulate inclusive growth and create employment”, the presidency said in a statement.

“The president will position South Africa as an attractive destination for Chinese investors while facilitating opportunities for South African enterprises to engage in the Chinese economy through trade and investment,” it said.

Ramaphosa would also “mobilise” Chinese financing for infrastructure development and promote South Africa as a desirable tourism destination for Chinese.

Ramaphosa’s visit to China was at the invitation of Jinping and reciprocated Ramaphosa’s hosting of his counterpart on a state visit on July 24, on the eve of the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (Brics) summit in Johannesburg.

The visit on Sunday would commence with Ramaphosa laying a wreath at the “Monument of the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Chinese people’s wars for liberation, independence, and freedom”.

Ramaphosa would thereafter meet Premier Li Keqiang at the Diaoyutai State Guest House before attending the welcome ceremony hosted by Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People.

Ramaphosa would also attend and co-chair the Forum on China-Africa Co-operation summit from September 3 to 4 under the theme: “China and Africa: Towards an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win co-operation”.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by his wife Tshepo Motsepe, and ministers Lindiwe Sisulu of international relations and cooperation, Naledi Pandor of higher education and training, Rob Davies of trade and industry, Pravin Gordhan of public enterprises, Edna Molewa of environmental affairs, Gugile Nkwinti of water and sanitation, Blade Nzimande of transport, Derek Hanekom of tourism, Nhlanhla Nene of finance, Ayanda Dlodlo of public service and administration, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane of science and technology, Senzeni Zokwana of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, Bheki Cele of police, and Gwede Mantashe of mineral resources, the presidency said.