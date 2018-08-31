SABC appoints Dumisani Hlophe as news, current affairs political editor

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the appointment of Dumisani Hlophe as a political editor of its news and current affairs, effective from Monday next week.

The SABC said that Hlophe has vast experience in the political, research and content programming fields emanating from working as a political science lecturer, writer, political analyst, and political editor among other responsibilities he was previously entrusted with.

Hlophe holds a Master’s Degree in Political Science from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, among his qualifications, and is currently studying for his PhD in Political Leadership and State Performance at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

In a statement, the SABC said Hlophe’s new role will include managing and guiding the news political team in ensuring a high level of authoritative, accurate, engaging and fair political journalism; the values SABC News treasures in ensuring constant fulfilment of its mandate and in providing content in a balanced and unrestrained manner.

Phathiswa Magopeni, SABC news and current affairs group executive, said this was another step taken by the public news service to consolidate its position as an independent and impartial news provider.

“He comes in during a transitional stage where we are not only strengthening our adherence to the public mandate, but also strategically transforming our newsroom by examining our editorial processes to ensure credible and trusted content to the public of South Africa and beyond,” Magopeni said.

The public broadcaster is still reeling to restore its tainted policy created by former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoaneng who banned the broadcast of violent service delivery protests and the reading of newspaper headlines on current affairs shows, saying they painted the ruling party in a bad light.

Hlophe described joining the SABC as an opportunity to serve the public.

“It is an honour to be part of a public broadcaster that seeks to strengthen the country’s democracy; and to be joining a team of seasoned media personnel who strive to do their best in delivering quality news content to the South African citizens and the continent,” Hlophe said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

