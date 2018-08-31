Nedbank month-end systems update leaves customers ‘gatvol’ with Money app

Nedbank customers today expressed their dissatisfaction with the bank’s Money app as it locked them out the whole day due to “technical glitches”.

Nedbank launched the banking app in November. The Money app offers a convenient way to bank by allowing customers to manage accounts, make instant payments, and change their credit or debit card settings from their smartphone.

But Nedbank customers experienced the worst month-end when the app did not allow them to make any transactions on their phone since this morning, an important day to make payments and transact on one’s smartphone.

When one tried to login into the bank’s app, it kept on rolling and ended up saying that it was doing maintenance to upgrade its features, and asked users to try to login later.

Responding to the backlash it received from customers on social media, Nedbank said that it was “experiencing a slight technical problem but we are currently working on it”.

Nedbank head of investor relations Alfred Visagie was not immediately available for comment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.