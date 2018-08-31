 
South Africa 31.8.2018 02:21 pm

WATCH: Deputy police minister cries during visit to family of murdered toddler

Citizen reporter
Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi. Picture: Facebook.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man alleged to have been in a relationship with the boy’s aunt.

Deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi could not control his tears during his visit to the family of a two-year-old boy found buried in a shallow grave near the N2 highway in Cape Town on Thursday.

The deputy minister visited the grave where the body was found and later went to the family.

Oyingwele Zokufa’s body was found four days after his disappearance.

Police said a man, 32, has been arrested for his murder and would appear before the Athlone Magistrate’s Court soon.

It is alleged that the man was in a relationship with the boy’s aunt.

The Zokufa family has urged police not to release the man.

“Please help us and keep him in prison and our prayer is that this does not happen again. We are praying that he must die there, in prison,” a family representative said.

