North West premier warns of a conman using his name

North West premier Job Mokgoro has distanced himself from an email and Whatsapp message soliciting money from people.

The premier’s spokesperson, Vuyisile Ngesi, on Friday said the fraudster claims he is acting on Premier Mokgoro’s instructions to organise an end of women’s month conference at the Mmabatho Convention Centre.

“The fraudster further alleges that Premier Mokgoro will be the keynote speaker and Ms Baleka Mbete will also be in attendance,” said Ngesi.

He said “donors” were being given banking details of an account into which they can deposit money. They are also requested to sent proof of payment of any donations to an email address belonging to “brine setswambung”.

Ngesi said: “Premier Mokgoro is not addressing any end of the month women’s conference on Friday 31 August and this email is the work of a fraudster who seeks to unlawfully gain money from members of the public and must be disregarded.”

This is not for the first time the North West premier’s name has been used to unlawfully solicit money.

In January Thato Hangari, 25, was slapped with a wholly suspended five-year sentence for impersonating former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, in a scam to steal money. He was arrested in Kuruman in the Northern Cape on December 2016.

