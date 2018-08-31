DA calls for more police at schools

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has requested the police to provide more assistance in crime fighting initiatives outside and around school premises in the most vulnerable communities.

“I welcome that the Western Cape Education Department is using a series of mechanisms to tackle issues relating to safety in and around our schools. Initiatives include installing CCTV cameras to try and curb the break-ins and violence taking place in and around our schools,” said Lorraine Botha, a DA member of the provincial parliament and Western Cape acting spokesperson on education.

“Furthermore, the best solution that will assist us in stopping these criminals from preying on our schools, teachers, and learners is increased police presence, effective criminal intelligence, arrests, and convictions.”

She said more often than not, it was only after the crime had been committed that investigations reveal the extent to which rules around child and teacher safety were violated.

“It’s high time that non-compliance is dealt with seriously,” said Botha.

“This requires that audits and surveillance should go hand-in-hand with the implementation of child protection policies to identify gaps and bring justice to those that violate and bring harm to our learners and teachers in the school environment.

“I want to bestow thanks to those community members who continue to be the eyes and ears on the ground, regardless of the ongoing violence in the communities that they live in.

“Furthermore, we believe that focusing our resources on the most vulnerable schools and by ensuring access to quality education for both rural and urban students, the lives of millions can and will be changed forever.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.