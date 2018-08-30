Letters for peace by Southern African youth to be discussed at WARP Summit

Thousands of letters written by youth from across Southern Africa urging presidents to attend the World Alliance of Religions for Peace (WARP) Summit in Seoul, South Korea from 17 – 19 September, where the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) will be discussed as a solution to achieving peace.

These letters that are written by the youth are expected to be delivered at various presidents’ offices this week.

International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) in a statement said: “The letters are a follow-up to the African Leaders of Peace Summit which took place in the beginning of August in Johannesburg, South Africa. The summit was held to encourage leaders representing their nations to support the promotion of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) as a legal framework to end the conflict.”

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), together with the IPYG and their other partners urged leaders to adopt the declaration and to become supporting states to submit and urgently advance the Declaration to the United Nations.

“At the Summit, Seychelles President His Excellency Danny Faure and His Majesty King Mswati III from The Kingdom of Eswatini signed a statement of solidarity for the Promotion of the DPCW. A letter also handed over from the Cape Town City Mayor Patricia De Lille supporting the DPCW,” the IPYG said.

The unprecedented event according to the IPYG is creating the platform to establish collaborative governance for sustainable development and peace-building around the globe.

Former and incumbent heads of state, ministers and government officials, international law experts, religious leaders, the media, as well as representatives from civil society, academia, women and youth organizations will participate in the WARP Summit.

Ways on how to achieve a more peaceful globe transcending differences in nationality, ethnicity, religion, and culture will be discussed at the event.

– African News Agency (ANA)

