North West director-general Sebego resigns

North West director-general Dr Keneilwe Lydia Sebego has resigned after more than 30 years of public service, the Office of the premier said today.

“Sebego, who served as the director-general in the Office of the Premier since 2015, will serve until tomorrow, 31 August 2018,” said spokesperson Brian Setswambung.

Premier Job Mokgoro wished her well, describing her as a decisive and courageous leader who displayed a rare ability to commendably manage at operational and strategic level, this despite the turbulent environment within which she worked.

“For you it was a very long journey, which was full of a mixed bag of experiences. You have done a lot of writing, and having worked closely with you over a period of time, I have confidence that it should be a pleasure for all of us to read the script that you have written for more than three decades,” Mokgoro said.

Sebego urged the management team to make use of the invocation of Section 100 (1) (b) and collect more into their collective wisdom, saying this will enable the provincial government and the department of public service and administration to write history that all will be proud of.

“As the officials in the Office of the Premier, entrusted with the responsibility to provide strategic leadership, please continue to lead and make decisions that answer the problems of today. I am leaving because now is the time, and if I come this way again, I must find this a different place because you have been there,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

