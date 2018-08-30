 
South Africa 30.8.2018 07:57 pm

Ten people killed, 30 injured in Western Cape bus crash

ANA
The Naledi Bus Company bus's crash site being cleaned up, 30 August 2018. Picture: Twitter

The Naledi Bus Company bus's crash site being cleaned up, 30 August 2018. Picture: Twitter

The Naledi Bus Services bus was coming from Cape Town and was on its way to various destinations in the Eastern Cape.

Ten people died today and 30 other people were injured when a bus crashed on the Aberdeen Road, about 50km outside Beaufort West, the Western Cape transport and public works department said.

The department said that eight people died on the crash scene and two other people died in hospital. The Naledi Bus Services bus was coming from Cape Town and was on its way to various destinations in the Eastern Cape.

“The injured were initially admitted to the Beaufort West hospital, and others to the George hospital. Initial reports have suggested that the driver lost control of the bus after striking an animal that appeared on the road,” member of the executive council (MEC) for transport and public works Donald Grant said.

“My sincere thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have so senselessly lost their lives. I also wish those that sustained injuries in this horrific crash a speedy recovery. This crash occurred on a stretch of road that has had a long history of public transport crashes, claiming lives and injuring many.”

Grant said that he asked officials to assist law enforcement authorities in their investigations into the accident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

