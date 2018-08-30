NUM serves Harmony Phakisa mines with 48-hour strike notice

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in the Free State region has served Harmony Phakisa mines with a 48-hour strike notice.

Thousands of NUM members are ready to strike.

Regional chairperson Tanki Malefane said they were fed up and angered by the ongoing conduct of Harmony in that they are busy doing away with all their agreements, and replacing them with company policies.

“All our attempts to engage peacefully with Harmony failed and therefore left us with no option but to strike,” said Malefane.

“The matter was referred to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the NUM was awarded a certificate of non-resolution to the dispute, which allowed it to go on strike starting with a night shift on Sunday.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

