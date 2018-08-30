Eatern Cape pupil allegedly sexually assaults boy, 12, at boarding school

The Eastern Cape Department of Education today said it had reported the alleged sexual violation of a 12-year-old boy by another pupil at a boarding school in the Buffalo City Metro district to local police.

The department said in a statement: “Upon receiving the report from the circuit manager responsible for the school, the department made sure that the case was reported to the police so that the law can take its course. The allegedly violated boy was also taken to Grey Hospital in King Williams Town for necessary assessment and care.”

The department said both parents of the alleged perpetrator and victim were informed about the incident and came to the school where it was advised that the parents of the perpetrator take their child back home with them. This was done to protect the victim and to generally safeguard other learners.

“The victim is receiving counselling from within the school and further support will be provided in the long run.”

“The perpetrator has not been suspended, but a full investigation will be conducted and the outcome thereof will determine further course of action, including disciplinary action,” the department added.

The department added that it would be in contact with the school to make sure that all necessary support was provided to support the victim, other pupils and the entire staff of the school, and also to encourage pupils to report cases like these so that they can be reported to the police.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.