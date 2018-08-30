Parktown Boys pupil ‘too embarrassed to tell his mother about rape incident’

The boy who was allegedly raped by the former Parktown Boys water polo assistant coach, Collan Rex, today said he did not tell his mother about the incident because he was embarrassed.

“I only told a family member that weekend, my sister, she said I should tell my mom but I was too scared so I didn’t. I was embarrassed.”

After tea at the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today, the boy said another teacher was present on the bus but was taking a nap, when he was raped by Rex.

“The fight was going on the whole time so I didn’t have a chance to go tell him.”

Before tea, the boy told the court how Rex inserted his finger into his anus in a bus on their way back to school following a polo outing.

The boy said he only told his friend who was with him about what Rex had done. He said he could not tell any school authorities about the incident that occurred because it was a Saturday and no one was there.

He said he stayed away from school for a few days before speaking to a school therapist after the boys were called in regarding a video that was found.

“So according to you the accused violated you by penetrating you with his finger?” defence lawyer William Robertse asked.

“Yes,” the boy responded.

Robertse read from a statement that the boy made and said the boy failed to state on the statement that Rex penetrated his anus but rather said he inserted his fingers in his buttocks.

Robertse said the boy had ample time to report Rex but chose not to.

The boy said he was scared to report Rex because he was afraid that he would be beaten up.

Robertse said: “I put it to you that you did not happen.”

The teenager responded: “I know what happened to me.”

The defence said Rex denied penetrating him with his finger.

“That’s not true,” the boy said.

The 17-year-old said Rex would “toughen them up” by grabbing their genitals in the pool and wrestling with them. He said Rex would do this on numerous occasions.

Judge Peet Johnson said that it seemed that Rex’s attitude was a long standing problem.

“It happened the whole time I was there,” the boy responded.

“It happened to everyone else and me being new, I thought it was normal.”

Johnson asked the boy how Rex’s behaviour was discovered.

The teenager told the court that swimming caps had gone missing and the polo boys were called in regarding the matter. He said only a few boys came forward about what Rex had been doing to them and soon after more boys revealed that they were being assaulted by Rex.

Later, the State called their next witness, who was a 17-year-old boy who is a learner at Parktown Boys and his genitals were also touched by Rex.

Prosecutor Arveena Persad asked the boy what else Rex had done to him.

“He used to grab my nipples and say start the car,” the boy said

He said Rex did it to him around two to three times a week in 2015 and 2016.

Robertse asked the boy why he had not mentioned it in his statement that Rex had touched his nipples.

“I was scared. Teachers were threatening me. I didn’t know who to trust, we thought we could trust Rex,” the boy said.

Court then adjourned for lunch.

– African News Agency (ANA)

