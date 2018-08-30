Court hears graphic details of alleged rape in Parktown Boys case

A former Parktown Boys High School learner told a court on Thursday how water polo coach Collan Rex, inserted his finger into his anus after a sports outing.

The boy, who was in grade nine at the time, told the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrates court that Rex had on numerous occasions attempted the act and succeeded that day.

“He tried a few times to stick his finger in my bum. There was one time when he stuck it in and it was sore, I was in between two seats so I couldn’t move,” the boy told the court.

“The bus was coming back to Parktown Boys from Pretoria. There were about 30 people on the bus.”

The boy told the court that he got into a group wrestle with Rex and other boys and the coach pushed him down and inserted his fingers.

“It was painful,” the now 17-year-old said. He estimated that Rex attempted the act around eight times in 2016.

“I watched him ‘dry hump’ another boy on the bus on the same occasion. He also grabbed my balls (genitals) like he was trying to take my costume off during polo practice in the pool,” he added, saying this occurred numerous times.

Earlier state prosecutor Arveena Persad called another 17-year-old boy in grade 11 at Parktown Boys.

He told the court that Rex choked him when he was in grade nine two years ago and grabbed his private parts.

“He would wrestle me and I would have to try to fight him off. I didn’t want to do it but I was forced,” the boy said

The boy said a friend helped get Rex off him. He told the court about another incident where Rex tried to insert a finger into his anus.

“He tried to put his finger up my bum in 2016 when we were in the prep room. He would try put his fingers through my pants.”

The boy told defence lawyer William Robertse that Rex did not manage to penetrate him with his finger.

“He didn’t get through my pants,” he said.

When Robertse suggested to the boy that Rex did not intend to kill him in wrestling him, a common practice at the school, the teenager responded:

“He choked me till I almost passed out.”

