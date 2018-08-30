Two suspects arrested for raping underaged girls

Two men have been arrested in separate cases for allegedly raping young girls. One of the suspects, a man from Kaalfontein, allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter, Midrand Reporter reports.

According to the police, the teenager’s mother came across nude pictures of her daughter which she had apparently sent to her father on WhatsApp.

“When the 15-year-old girl was questioned about the pictures she told her mother that she had been sleeping with her father since February this year,” said the spokesperson for Ivory Park Police Station, Captain Bernard Matimulane.

He added that the 37-year-old man had been arrested for rape.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man from Kaalfontein was arrested for the rape of a 14-year-old girl. The suspect allegedly wrote a letter to the victim’s school pretending to be her mother. He allegedly told the school that the girl was sick and could not attend classes.

“The mother became aware of the letter when she went to the girl’s school to collect her school report card. The 23-year-old has apparently been seeing the suspect since she was 13 years old,” said Matimulane.

Matimulane said the local unit of the Ekurhuleni North Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit moved swiftly to arrest the two men after parents of both minors opened cases against them.

“These arrests remind us as parents that we have to remain vigilant as our children can get into trouble right under our nose. We must encourage children to be transparent and confide in us without the fear of being judged,” said Ivory Park Police Station commander Brigadier David Ngcobo.