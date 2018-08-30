 
South Africa 30.8.2018 11:38 am

Man falls into ‘burning’ hole in Witbank

Zita Goldswain
Ben Coetzee has severe injuries to both his legs, up to his navel and both his arms.

A man who fell into a burning hole hidden under a heap of discarded coal at Deborah Street in Jackaroo Park, Witbank on Sunday is in stable condition, reports Witbank News.

Ben Coetzee was transferred to eMpungweni Hospital after initially being rushed to Witbank Hospital.

Emalahleni Fire and Rescue shows how deceptive the area Coetzee fell into is.

Coetzee’s friend Mario Victor told Witbank News that they saw children playing in an open area, and decided to fly kites while taking Coetzee’s dog for a walk.

“I was on top of the heap of discarded coal and shouted for Ben to come up as the wind was stronger and made flying more exciting,” Victor said.

He then recalls his friend screaming.

“I rushed to help Ben, but he managed to pull himself out of the hole and rolled to the side. It was awful seeing the burn wounds on his legs and arms,” Victor said.

Mario Victor shows where Ben Coetzee fell into a burning hole in Jackaroo Park.

Gavin Cooper from Legacy Emergency Specialists arrived on scene shortly after the call and confirmed that Coetzee has severe injuries to both his legs, up to his navel and both his arms.

