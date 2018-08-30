Man falls into ‘burning’ hole in Witbank

A man who fell into a burning hole hidden under a heap of discarded coal at Deborah Street in Jackaroo Park, Witbank on Sunday is in stable condition, reports Witbank News.

Ben Coetzee was transferred to eMpungweni Hospital after initially being rushed to Witbank Hospital.

Coetzee’s friend Mario Victor told Witbank News that they saw children playing in an open area, and decided to fly kites while taking Coetzee’s dog for a walk.

“I was on top of the heap of discarded coal and shouted for Ben to come up as the wind was stronger and made flying more exciting,” Victor said.

He then recalls his friend screaming.

“I rushed to help Ben, but he managed to pull himself out of the hole and rolled to the side. It was awful seeing the burn wounds on his legs and arms,” Victor said.

Gavin Cooper from Legacy Emergency Specialists arrived on scene shortly after the call and confirmed that Coetzee has severe injuries to both his legs, up to his navel and both his arms.

