ANC regional conference called off again

The African National Congress’ Moses Mabhida regional conference has been postponed again. This was confirmed on Thursday morning by party spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu who said some members had complained about the planning of the regional conference.

The postponement is the second in two months and comes just a day after the province expressed optimism that the conference would go ahead. Currently, the Regional Task Team oversees the functioning of the ruling party in the Moses Mabhida Region which is made up of Pietermaritzburg and surrounding towns.

“Some comrades from the RTT raised some issues regarding the preparation for the conference and the provincial leadership decided that the conference should be postponed indefinitely,” said the spokesperson.

On Monday, provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala, accompanied by deputy provincial secretary Sipho Hlomuka had met with branch chairpersons and secretaries at Pietermaritzburg city hall where it was decided that the conference would go ahead.

He was supposed to deliver the opening address in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday while his deputy Mike Mabuyakhulu was expected to officially open the Harry Gwala regional conference in Ixopo in southern KZN.

The two regions have been affected by infighting and killing of party members which are said be linked to power struggles and jostling for positions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.