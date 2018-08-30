Ex addict now addicted to helping others

A former drug dealer and addict who successfully emerged from his addiction nightmare, is determined to help others beat the curse and wants to build a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo province.

Thabang Maphori, 29, from Lebowakgomo Zone A in Limpopo, told ANA-Health-e News that his four-year battle with drugs nearly destroyed his life.

Maphori was selling crystal meth, crack cocaine, and nyaope and then became an addict himself.

“I grew up in a Christian family, and my grandfather was senior in the church. I used to steal lots of money from him. I used it to buy my first five kilogrammes of dagga (marijuana), which I then sold at school. From there, I met a dealer who introduced me to the ‘game’ and that’s how I started selling drugs,” Maphori said.

He blamed peer pressure into pushing him to start taking drugs.

“I used to hang out with people older than me and wanted to look tough to my friends. Drug life robbed me of the opportunity to realise my potential. You can’t experience the fullness of life when you’re hooked on drugs,” he said.

Maphori said his faith helped him to turn his life around and find a purpose in life.

“I managed to overcome addiction with the help of God. I want to build a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo to help others who are battling with drugs.”

