Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga faces the chop

Solly Msimanga will likely lose his Tshwane mayoral chain if the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) carry out their threats to band together in a motion of no-confidence to be tabled Thursday.

Msimanga, a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) has incurred the wrath of the EFF and the ANC who have accused him of presiding over corruption.

The ANC introduced a motion of no confidence in Msimanga over aR12 billion tender fraud scandal allegedly involving engineering consultancy firm GladAfrica and city manager Moeketsi Mosola for the management of infrastructure projects.

The EFF has additionally raised its own motion to remove Msimanga as mayor ostensibly on the basis that he has not engaged in consultation with other parties over the running of the City. Additionally, the EFF claims Msimanga has allowed “white racists who are exposed for taking jobs without the necessary qualifications to retaliate and punish the black city manager for exposing them”.

The DA has asked its supporters to fill the streets in Pretoria to demonstrate their support for beleaguered Msimanga. There is a heavy police presence in the capital ahead of the confidence motion.

On Wednesday, Maimane said the DA’s Federal Executive (FedEx) had convened for a special sitting to “consider and determine the party’s approach to the systematic and calculated attack on DA-led coalition governments by the newly formed coalition of corruption between the EFF and the ANC”.

He said the DA had earlier faced overcoming huge legacies of corruption in Johannesburg, Tshwane and NMB and “the rot of corruption and self-enrichment that existed needed to be cleaned out”, and had achieved much in two years.

“From day one, the sheer enormity of the financial mess inherited from previous ANC governments was as clear as daylight. This took months and months of hard work by these governments, and today we are yielding the fruits.”

He said Tshwane had moved “from a R2 billion deficit to a R704 million surplus, and Nelson Mandela Bay has a R615 million surplus – its best financial position in over a decade”.

The DA has already lost Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB), while mayor Solly Msimanga is likely to be ousted in Tshwane on Thursday.

EFF leader Julius Malema has demanded from the DA that they replace Msimanga with another candidate or they are likely to vote someone from a different party into power. They allege that Msimanga has not consulted smaller parties in his coalition, that he’s been dictated to by “white interests” and has allowed corruption to occur.

