 
menu
South Africa 30.8.2018 08:12 am

Nkosinathi Mantashe, 12 others in court for plotting to kill Amcu members

ANA

Three hit men were allegedly secured from the Eastern Cape and promised R50 000 for each hit.

Nkosinathi Mantashe and 12 other men accused of plotting to eliminate Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members in Marikana near Rustenburg are to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The State alleges that there was a problem within Amcu, which led to some members being expelled from the union. The expelled members held several meeting and allegedly hatched a plan to kill other Amcu members they accused of causing their expulsion.

Three hit men were allegedly secured from the Eastern Cape. The hit men were to be paid R50 000 for each hit.

Malibongwe Mdazo, Amcu branch chairperson at Lonmin Eastern mine, was one of the identified leaders on a hit list.

He was shot and wounded on July 22, 2017 while watching a soccer match in Mooinooi outside Brits.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gold mining bosses table conditional wage offer 22.8.2018
We made significant progress in Marikana – Lonmin 15.8.2018
Palabora releases photos of miners who died in Sunday’s tragic accident 19.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.