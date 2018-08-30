Nkosinathi Mantashe, 12 others in court for plotting to kill Amcu members

Nkosinathi Mantashe and 12 other men accused of plotting to eliminate Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members in Marikana near Rustenburg are to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The State alleges that there was a problem within Amcu, which led to some members being expelled from the union. The expelled members held several meeting and allegedly hatched a plan to kill other Amcu members they accused of causing their expulsion.

Three hit men were allegedly secured from the Eastern Cape. The hit men were to be paid R50 000 for each hit.

Malibongwe Mdazo, Amcu branch chairperson at Lonmin Eastern mine, was one of the identified leaders on a hit list.

He was shot and wounded on July 22, 2017 while watching a soccer match in Mooinooi outside Brits.

