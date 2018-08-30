Premier calls for calm as NW traditional leadership protesters target schools

North West Premier Professor Job Mokgoro on Wednesday called for peace and calm in Ramokokastad following a violent protest at the village outside Rustenburg.

This followed a meeting held in Mahikeng with various members of the BaPhalane ba Ramokoka Royal Family on Wednesday, aimed at resolving the current impasse around the villages that make up Ramokokastad, over the ongoing dispute around the Ramokoka traditional leadership succession.

Mokgoro called on all the parties involved and warring stakeholders to allow normalcy to return to the villages to enable pupils to go back to the classroom, considering that Grade 12 examinations were less than three months away, saying that they cannot afford to lose any more days of schooling.

All nine schools have been closed for over a month and 109 Grade 12 learners have not managed to sit for the trial examinations in Ramokokastad.

Mokgoro committed to have a follow-up meeting with all relevant stakeholders next week, in an attempt to ensure that there was a lasting solution to the traditional leadership succession dispute.

Paramount chief of Baphalane ba Ramokoka, Manotshe Ramokoka on Wednesday, condemned the ongoing violent protests.

“The violent protests are brought by a splinter group disputing the current leadership of the Phalane nation. The group which is known as Bosele-Tsogang Engagement Forum’s main intention is to disrupt the administration of the tribal authority and to make the village ungovernable under the leadership of the rightful chief of Baphalane, Kgosi Joy James Manotshe Ramokoka,” said the paramount chief Manotshe Ramokoka.

Ramokokastad had been on a knife edge over the chieftaincy battle since June, when clinics and schools were closed and buses were banned from operating in the village and five houses were torched.

“Kgosi [Joy] Ramokoka encourages any Mophalane who has any evidence of crime and fraudulent activities against him or any member of the royal family to present it to the following institutions, SA Police Service, the Hawks or the presidency hotline,” he said.

