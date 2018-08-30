Eskom strike ends as Numsa signs three-year wage agreement

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday announced that it has signed the collective agreement with the Eskom Central Bargaining Forum.

In a statement Numsa said the wage offer is broken down as follows:

· The agreement is a three-year agreement and will apply from July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2021, and is applicable to all permanent workers at Eskom.

· Year one 7.5% increase.

· Year two 7% increase.

· Year three 7% increase.

· A once-off cash payment of R10 000 after tax for all employees in the Bargaining Forum to be made within 48 hours of signing.

· Housing allowance will be increased by CPI for each year of the wage agreement.

· The conditions of service will remain unchanged for the period July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2021.

· Parties agree that the review of the current Short-Term Incentive Scheme will be referred for further engagement at the Central Consultative Forum (CCF) negotiations.

“We thank our members for demonstrating militant discipline in the face of extreme provocation by the employer. We started at 0% and thanks to your efforts, we have secured an increase. We are also grateful to members of the negotiating team who worked tirelessly to resolve the impasse,” said Numsa general secretary Irvine Jim.

