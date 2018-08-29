Genetics company DNAFit receives UK Board of Trade Award

The leading UK-headquartered and South African operations-based genetics company DNAFit Life Sciences Limited has been awarded a Board of Trade Award at a Cape Town ceremony during UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s South African visit this week.

The Board of Trade Awards for South Africa formed a key part of the SA-UK Business Forum which formed part of the official State visit and recognised excellence in trade and investment between the UK and South Africa by the UK Government’s Department for International Trade (DIT).

A statement said: “DNAFit, led by Johannesburg-born life sciences entrepreneur Avi Lasarow and backed by the Hong Kong-based Prenetics, received the Board of Trade Award as an accolade for the company’s outstanding contribution to international trade, specifically credited for driving notable investment into the UK from South Africa.”

The recipients of The Board of Trade Awards are nominated by civil servants that are based within the DIT. The Board of Trade medallion was presented to DNAFit head of operations Brian Stephenson by the Minister of State for International Trade, George Hollingbery at the FNB Portside in Cape Town.

This was the first time such an award was given outside of the UK, showcasing the impact that the leading British and South African businesses are having and the effects in the markets in which they operate.

“As part of her current visit to South Africa, the Prime Minister Theresa May will set out how new partnerships between the UK and Africa can add value to the UK economy, create new market opportunities for British businesses, and boost jobs and prosperity for the benefit of all,” DNAFit said.

This is the most recent accolade for the DNAFit following a stellar year of growth.

DNAFit CEO Avi Lasarow said: “We are honoured at DNAFit to have been approached by the Department of Trade and Industry and recognised with this prestigious Board of Trade Award. As a CEO and a proud South African who has always sought to drive trade relations with the UK, this is a validation of the tremendous work we have achieved in both markets.”

In April 2018, DNAFit was acquired by Hong Kong-based Prenetics, the pre-eminent Southeast Asian wellness genetics company and in July 2018 Lasarow, previously named as the youngest ever Honorary Consul to the United Kingdom from South Africa, represented the company at Buckingham Palace in London as he collected two “Queens Awards for Enterprise”.

“This award comes at a time when consumers are seeking the most personal solutions to optimise their health,” Lasarow said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

