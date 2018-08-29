Trial of former Parktown Boys water polo coach delayed

The trial against the former Parktown Boys water polo coach, Collan Rex, was postponed by the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court today due to the court intermediary being busy with another matter.

State prosecutor Arveena Persad told Judge Peet Johnson that the intermediary that was meant to assist the court had another matter she had to deal with at the Johannesburg High Court.

Defence lawyer William Robertse confirmed that he was in agreement with the State to have the matter postponed to tomorrow.

On Tuesday, the court heard the testimony of three boys who were allegedly assaulted by Rex while they were learners at the school in 2016.

The court heard how Rex wrestled and choked the boys till they couldn’t breathe on numerous occasions. One of the boys said that Rex made him watch sexual scenes of 50 Shades of Grey, which he felt was not appropriate for his age.

The 22-year-old former coach is facing numerous charges, ranging from rape, sexual assault and exposure of pornography to a child, to sexual grooming and attempted murder.

Last week Rex pleaded guilty to 144 sexual assault charges of 12 boys. In total, there are 23 boys, aged between 14 and 16 that were allegedly his victims.

The former water polo coach has pleaded not guilty to 183 charges of the 327 charges against him.

Judge Peet Johnson postponed the matter to tomorrow.

– African News Agency (ANA)

