Independent investigators to probe deadly SRC elections

Audit and advisory firm SizweNtsalubaGobodo Grant Thornton has been appointed by the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) to conduct a full-scale independent forensic investigation into allegations of irregularities in the 2018 Student Representative Council (SRC) elections and the subsequent protest action at the Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa campuses.

TUT Spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said the investigation would complement that of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) into the death of their student Andries Monareng.

“The investigation is scheduled to be completed within the next three weeks. The University is committed to implementing the recommendations to prevent a recurrence of this tragic loss,” said Ruyter.

Monareng was shot dead at the TUT north campus in Sohshanguve following scuffles that took place after an SRC voting dispute on Thursday night. Witnesses to the SRC fracas said members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) shot at students with live ammunition, and one was killed while another was wounded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.