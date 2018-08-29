Coca-Cola urges customers to report fake goods

Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday urged their customers to report any counterfeit Coca-Cola products even if they only suspected it might have been compromised.

This comes after counterfeit goods and expired food were confiscated during raids.

In a statement, Coca-Cola said there have been recent reports of counterfeit Coca-Cola products appearing in South Africa.

“Coca-Cola takes every consumer concern seriously and we have procedures in place designed to respond to any matter relating to our products. To date, there has been no official contact made to us by any consumer who has bought such products”, Coca-Cola said.

The company said that all the ingredients and methods used in the manufacturing process of their beverages comply with the health and safety regulations of South Africa.

“We are tracking online concerns and urge any person who has had any product that they believe might have been compromised, to immediately report it to our customer care line on 0860 11 2526 so we can investigate the matter,” Coca-Cola said.

The company said it takes every consumer query very seriously and was committed to resolving such complaints fully.

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi’s spokesperson Popo Maja on Tuesday said the department had received a high volume of complaints over the past few days about dangerous food items being sold in townships across the country.

National Consumer Commission also said it was dealing with allegations of illicit fake and potentially harmful food products and they were calling on people to report fake or substandard goods.

