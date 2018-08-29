What happened in Sun City, Bonang? Twitter wants to know

WARNING: Article contains strong language

Some might say that the best defence is an offence, but this is clearly a strategy that hasn’t worked out for Bonang Matheba, as her battle with entertainment blogger Phil Mphela is only getting worse.

After Mphela suggested on Twitter that her plan to sue the Sunday World over a report that she had tax woes was a bad idea, the celebrity presenter clapped back hard, telling him to… well, go and have intercourse with himself.

Most commentators would have scurried away at that stage. Bonang, after all, has over three million followers on Twitter and they can sometimes descend on those who criticise her like an army of angry ants.

Mphela, however, was having none of it. After posting that she had blocked him on Twitter, and alleging the celebrity was lying to her followers about waiting for a response from him, the critic took things a step further.

You are a liar, manipulator and many more ugly things I could get into but I have never gone there. We are all fallible, and I loved you regardless but right now I'm done. FUCK YOU! Wanna do this? Let's go right back to Sun City 2012. — Kgopolo Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) August 28, 2018

“Wanna do this? Let’s go right back to Sun City 2012,” Mphela cryptically tweeted.

Sun City 2012? What on earth could’ve happened then?

Naturally, Bonang haters and fans immediately pricked their ears up. Since that tweet went live, social media has been abuzz with anticipation.

Weeks ago someone threatened to release Bonang's nudes.

And we waited. dololo

Now Bra Phil has TEA on Bonang about her and Sun City, 2012, and we are still waiting for the SUGAR. pic.twitter.com/IIBNuxPPNQ — Lily Pearls???????????? (@sebati_trudy) August 28, 2018

Why do People who got Bonang's Dirtiest Secrets Keep Us Waiting This Long @NicoleNyabaSA Promised Nudes And @PhilMphela haven't Handed To Us The Sun City Files pic.twitter.com/qPsv2oiSRr — WHAT YOU WANT – 12 OCT (@XUFFLER) August 29, 2018

Ta Philadelphia. Sun City 2012 Juicy details about Bonang. pic.twitter.com/1YuS3eFEvw — Mmamorogo Moses Mahlatši Jnr. (@Moses_Maibelo) August 29, 2018

Guys I cant sleep… I badly need to know what happened in Sun City 2012 … @bonang_m @PhilMphela … Wait, is Craighall Park also 2012…?? And the Mini Cooper… Where is it…??

Brooke is here for just 2 nights & already we on some Bold, Beautiful and Gay drama #BonangVsPhil — Comedian (@Sbuda_Love) August 29, 2018

Tongues are certainly wagging but right now the only person in this exchange who has put a forward is Bonang. Clearly unafraid of what Mphela has to say, she’s thrown down the gauntlet.

Spill! My minions are I are waiting…lemme know when you’re done, let’s chat Sunday World! You had lots to say about THAT! ❤️ https://t.co/O4DUo3Uz46 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) August 28, 2018

Like you we’re waiting for Phil’s response. Oh, and make more popcorn.