ANC Women’s League to canvass ‘ordinary women’ on gender-based violence

The women’s wing of the ruling African National Congress said it would hold consultative meetings on gender-based violence across all of South Africa’s provinces on Wednesday to ensure an all-inclusive mandate ahead of a national gender summit next month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the summit to be convened by his office on September 31, in which all stakeholders would be represented.

The aim of these provincial meetings is to collect input from ordinary women which will be incorporated into submissions to next month’s summit, ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) secretary general Meokgo Matuba said.

“Part of the submissions will be the memorandum which was handed to the ANC and other institutions of power such as parliament, courts and government departments by the ANCWL YWD (young women’s desk),” Matuba said.

She said the conversations with women would take place in each province at institutions of higher learning to highlight gender-based violence and the culture of rape which are both on the rise and affecting female students, among others.

“All sectors of women, ordinary women and women organisations are invited to attend in the province of their location,” Matuba added.

