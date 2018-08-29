JHB looks to turn around struggling JRA, Metrobus and Joshco

The City of Johannesburg has entrusted three of its entities, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), Metrobus and the Johannesburg Social Housing Council (Joshco) to 32 new board members, reports Sandton Chronicle.

These entities are currently facing some difficulties, the City said, and the new appointments were made in hopes that they can be turned around.

Speaking at the new board members’ induction this month, Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba acknowledged the difficulties faced by the entities in the past but encouraged the new members to help turn things around.

“Working together, let us engage the spirit of Diphetogo [change]. Let it be known that we as the City put the people first. We are working tirelessly to revitalise the City,” he said.

“We expect Joshco to come on board and play its part. The JRA needs to ensure the safe transportation of our people by ensuring proper roads infrastructure. We are committed to giving in to the demands of our people and it is through our entities that we can achieve our mandate.”

MMC for Corporate and Shared Services Ntombi Khumalo stressed the importance of good governance. “Let us be transparent, responsive and effective and efficient. Let us not shy away from giving credit where it is due, and to hold people accountable for their actions.”

The JRA’s board is still chaired by Sipho Tshabalala. He was also announced as the chairperson in March last year. Joshco’s board is now chaired by Tumelo Mlangeni, and Metrobus’ board is chaired by Yolisa Kane.

